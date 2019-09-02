How nine of our fave Latinx power couples spent their summer

View Galleries
What our favorite Latinx celebs are doing to celebrate the end of summer
Karol G is showered with hundreds of red roses for this special milestone
Karol G is on cloud nine right now and we couldn’t be happier for her! The Colombian beauty and her Puerto Rican fiancé, Anuel AA, just recently...
Husband Benji Madden says he is 'Forever Yours' to wife Cameron Diaz on her bday
We are in love with how much Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden loves his wife — actress, author and former model Cameron Diaz. On August 31,...
Vacation Vibes: latinas and royal ladies are summertime ready!
Becky G has a major hometown dream come true
This is what dreams are made of and Becky G is taking it all in. On August 23, the HOLA! USA cover girl accomplished something she had always wanted...