How nine of our fave Latinx power couples spent their summer

How nine of our fave Latinx power couples spent their summer
How nine of our fave Latinx power couples spent their summer

JuanPa Zurita and Carmella Rose are total relationship goals
JuanPa Zurita and Carmella Rose are total relationship goals
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
© @arod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Summer 2019 was one for the books! There have been so many unforgettable Latinx couple moments that we can’t wait to see what the fall/winter season holds. From Sebastian Yatra and Tini Stossel performing that Premios Junventud to Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s Italian getaway vacation to Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez getting engaged.

It has been the summer of the Latinx power couple and we are here for it (and want more!). Now that the summer has come to a close and everyone is getting back into their fall routines (and hopefully planning some scenic holiday vacations), we cannot wait to see how the incoming new season unfolds for these famous conscientious couplings. Check out some of the highlights from some of our favorite couples.

 

JLo and A-Rod 

These two lovebirds close out the summer with a romantic lunch for two somewhere incredibly scenic. 

sebastian-yatra-tini-stoessel-nyc
© @sebastianyatra

sebastian-yatra-tini-stoessel-nyc

Tini Stoessel and Sebastian Yatra

Tini and Sebestian share a sweet smooch while on a trip to the Big Apple.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
© Getty Images

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

A couple always full of style and laughs, Sofia and Joe are jetting off somewhere after leaving a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Karol G and Anuel AA
© Getty Images

Karol G and Anuel AA

Karol G and Anuel AA 

The Urbano power couple are all love and hugs as they celebrate their one year anniversary. Shout out to Anuel AA for surprising Karol with all the roses the world has to offer.

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora
© @christinamilian

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora 

On the heels of finding out that they were having a baby boy, the Cuban-American actress and her French singer-songwriter took to Universal Studios for a family vacation.

Eva Longoria, Jose Baston and Santiago Baston
© @evalongoria

Eva Longoria, Jose Baston and Santiago Baston

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston (and baby Santi)

This famous trio is walking, surviving and thriving as Santiago Enrique Baston continues to hone his walking skills.

Maluma and Natalia Barulich
© @natalia

Maluma and Natalia Barulich

Maluma and Νatalía Barulích

Share this sweet moment while out and about in Los Angeles.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden
© @benjaminmadden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Benji is “Forever Yours” as he celebrates his wife’s 47th birthday.

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget
© Getty Images

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget

 Becky G and Sebastian Lletget

This dynamic duo looks like they have fun wherever they go!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

