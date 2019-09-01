Husband Benji Madden says he is 'Forever Yours' to wife Cameron Diaz on her bday

View Galleries
The cheeky marriage advice that Jennifer Lopez received from Ruth Bader Ginsburg
We are feeling so much amor, amor, amor for Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s relationship — especially when we find out that JLo...
Jennifer Lopez shares steamy new picture from her movie Hustlers
Jennifer Lopez definitely knows how to capture our attention through her work and music — and most recently her latest social media post! On August...
Eva Longoria walked the red carpet hours after a major surgery
Eva Longoria shows that nothing will come between a girl and a fabulous dress — even emergency surgery. While on the Conan O’Brien show on August...
Christina Milian shares with fans touching video from her gender reveal party
Christina Milian has many things to celebrate this month with the announcement of her latest project Falling Inn Love for Netflix Films and, most...
'And the moonperson goes to...' See full list of MTV VMAs winners
Tonight was one for the books. The MTV VMAs, hosted at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, was full of unforgettable surprises, show stopping...