TO TRANSLATE --- Lili Estefan dedica una tierno mensaje de cumpleaños a su tía Gloria Estefan

View Galleries
-
J Balvin shares an emotional message for ex-girlfriend María Osorio
J Balvin is all corazón, with a heart big enough to accommodate all the people who have supported him throughout the years. And here´s the proof!...
-
What bothered Gabriel Soto so much that he left 'El Gordo y la Flaca?'
Gabriel Soto surprised everyone this Wednesday when he decided to leave the Univision television studios just a few minutes before being interviewed...
-
Eiza González rocks a blonde pixie cut – see her hair makeover
Baby Driver star Eiza González is one of the most glamorous stars in Hollywood and her brunette locks have become her trademark. And that's why...
-
Gloria and Emilio Estefan make this young man's dream come true - watch the video!
They say the devil's in the details, and this was evidenced most recently in a noble gesture by musical power couple Gloria Estefan and Emilio...
-
Alex Rodriguez comforted a tearful JLo backstage and it's too sweet
Jennifer Lopez is completely devoted to her fans and always goes the extra mile to make sure each and one of her shows is completely unforgettable....