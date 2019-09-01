TO TRANSLATE --- Lili Estefan dedica una tierno mensaje de cumpleaños a su tía Gloria Estefan

View 3 pics | Back to story
Es un día de celebración para los Estefan. Y no es para menos, pues una de sus integrantes más queridos e importantes cumplió 62 años. Se trata de Gloria Estefan, quien este 1 de septiembre festeja un año más de vida. A través de redes sociales, sus fans y familiares le han enviado sus más dulces deseos. Sin embargo, la felicitación que compartió Lili Estefan, sobrina de la mítica cantante, nos ha derretido el corazón.

A través de sus redes, la presentadora de El Gordo y la Flaca (Univision) publicó un video en e que mostró el momento en el que toda la familia está reunida para celebrar la vida de la intérprete de Conga. Junto al clip, la hermosa cubana escribió unas emotivas palabras de felicitación para su querida tía. “¡Happy Birthday para la tía que más quiero en el mundo! Así le cantamos anoche luego de cambiar 50 veces los planes para celebrar, por culpa del huracán Dorian que todavía no sabemos para dónde va”, se lee al inicio de su mensaje.

 
La estrella de Univision continuó con su mensaje comparando el amor que siente por Gloria con la fuerza de un huracán. “Te queremos contra huracán, con vientos sostenidos de 150 millas por hora y con una precipitación de bendiciones en camino a ti, porque ¡te las mereces todas!”, expresó la bella Lili.

