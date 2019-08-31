View 6 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez shares steamy new picture from her movie Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez shares steamy new picture from her movie Hustlers
Jennifer Lopez shares steamy new picture from her movie Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez as Ramona in Hustlers
Jennifer Lopez as Ramona in Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez definitely knows how to capture our attention through her work and music — and most recently her latest social media post!

Jennifer Lopez as Ramona in Hustlers
Jennifer Lopez as Ramona in Hustlers

On August 29, the If You Had My Love singer shared a steamy new image of her as Ramona, her character in her latest film Hustlers with rapper Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and songstress Lizzo.

Jennifer Lopez and Hustlers cast
Jennifer Lopez and Hustlers cast

The film, set to hit theaters on September 13, is based on a New York Times article of a group of exotic dancers that decided to take advantage of their upscale and wealthy male clientele. 

Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B

JLo is clearly owning her role as the fierce leader of the pack Ramona and we are excited to see what she does and where she takes us.

Jennifer Lopez as Ramona in Hustlers
Jennifer Lopez as Ramona in Hustlers

Earlier it was shared that during a small scuffle between Constance Wu’s character Destiny and JLo’s Ramona, Jennifer accidentally hit Constance on the nose.

Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu
Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu

No injuries were suffered by the Crazy Rich Asians star and the incident brought the two superstars that much closer.

