View 6 pics | Back to story

Christina Milian shares with fans touching video from her gender reveal party

...
Christina Milian shares with fans touching video from her gender reveal party
You're reading

Christina Milian shares with fans touching video from her gender reveal party

1/6
Ellie Goulding enlisted Meghan and Kate's legendary royal wedding planner and you can too!
Next

Ellie Goulding enlisted Meghan and Kate's legendary royal wedding planner and you can too!
Christina Milian, Matt Pokora
© @christinamilian

Christina Milian, Matt Pokora

Christina Milian has many things to celebrate this month with the announcement of her latest project Falling Inn Love for Netflix Films and, most importantly, finding out the gender of her newest bundle of joy with her partner French singer-songwriter Matt Pokora.

Christina Milian, Matt Pokora
© @christinamilian

Christina Milian, Matt Pokora

On August 30, the Dip It Low singer shared a highlight video of the gender reveal she and her Alexandrie, Alexandra singer hosted for their families.

Christina Milian
© Getty Images

Christina Milian

In the video, one could see that there was a lot of love, beautiful decorations and cake. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, used a color releasing flare to reveal the gender of their budding bun in the oven, revealing that it was a boy!

Christina Milian, Matt Pokora and Violet Nash
© @christinamilian

Christina Milian, Matt Pokora and Violet Nash

The video shows how truly happy she, Matt and her daughter Violet Madison Nash (her first-born with producer The-Dream) were at the revealing of the gender.

Christina Milian, Matt Pokora
© @christinamilian

Christina Milian, Matt Pokora

Many hugs and the major love fest between the families began as now they knew the gender of the latest addition to their ever growing family. You can also see all the photo ops the couple shared pre flare reveal with their respective families.

Christina Milian
© Getty Images

Christina Milian

Christina was recently promoting latest film, Falling Inn Love, where she portrays the character of Gabriela, a city girl who wins a contest in New Zealand (talk about a long flight). She wins a fixer-upper inn and with the help of an ever so sweet contractor, remodels it and hopefully finds love. Film is available for streaming on Netflix.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries