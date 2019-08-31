Christina Milian shares with fans touching video from her gender reveal party

View Galleries
-
Jennifer Lopez shares steamy new picture from her movie Hustlers
Jennifer Lopez definitely knows how to capture our attention through her work and music — and most recently her latest social media post! On August...
-
Eva Longoria walked the red carpet hours after a major surgery
Eva Longoria shows that nothing will come between a girl and a fabulous dress — even emergency surgery. While on the Conan O’Brien show on August...
-
'And the moonperson goes to...' See full list of MTV VMAs winners
Tonight was one for the books. The MTV VMAs, hosted at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, was full of unforgettable surprises, show stopping...
-
Latinxers owned the night at the MTV VMAS
Latinxers were in the house representing nuestra cultura in full at the MTV VMAs! The night was filled with spectacular moments from some of our...
-
Iconic! Salma Hayek kisses her A-list 'childhood crush'
Over the weekend, stars flocked to the D23 Expo in California to hang with fans and promote their upcoming Disney and Marvel films. Everyone was there...