Eva Longoria walked the red carpet hours after a major surgery

© Getty Images

Eva Longoria shows that nothing will come between a girl and a fabulous dress — even emergency surgery. While on the Conan O’Brien show on August 30, the actress shared how while in France for the Cannes Film Festival this May, she suddenly felt this intense pain in her abdominal area and how she thought initially it had just been indigestion.

© Getty Images

Later she started to WebMD it (which is normally a no-no in most cases), and found out that she had appendicitis. After her self-diagnosis, she was rushed to the hospital to have doctors formally diagnose her and take the proper measures to address the pain.

© Getty Images

When she got there, she told the staff what she had, but since she didn’t present the normal symptoms for appendicitis the doctors wanted to run other exams. 

© Getty Images

Once she was diagnosed, they took her in for an emergency surgery and had her appendix removed. She jokingly told her host Conan that it was okay to remove since “we really don’t need it.”

© Getty Images

Later the hospital staff asked for her to stay overnight, but the Desperate Housewives star said no due to her commitment to walking the Cannes red carpet for the opening ceremony and screening of the film The Dead Don't Die. She shared that the red carpet was only three minutes of pictures and then she was sped home to rest.

© Getty Images

Conan also asked the actress what it was like directing with baby Santi, and she shared that she was blessed to work in an industry where she could take him with her on set, interviews or have him in the office with her. When asked if she felt that nursing and working would be distracting to the actors, she shared “I don’t care.” Her goal is to normalize motherhood within the film industry.

