Eva Longoria walked the red carpet hours after a major surgery

What our favorite Latinx celebs are doing to celebrate the end of summer
'And the moonperson goes to...' See full list of MTV VMAs winners
Tonight was one for the books. The MTV VMAs, hosted at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, was full of unforgettable surprises, show stopping...
Latinxers owned the night at the MTV VMAS
Latinxers were in the house representing nuestra cultura in full at the MTV VMAs! The night was filled with spectacular moments from some of our...
Iconic! Salma Hayek kisses her A-list 'childhood crush'
Over the weekend, stars flocked to the D23 Expo in California to hang with fans and promote their upcoming Disney and Marvel films. Everyone was there...
All of the most iconic and memorable MTV VMAs moments since 1984