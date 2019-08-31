View 3 pics | Back to story

Ellie Goulding enlisted Meghan and Kate's legendary royal wedding planner and you can too!

© Getty Images

Despite Fait Accompli's discretion, it's been reported that they assisted in the success of several royal wedding receptions, including those of Prince William and Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan (seen here).

© Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held their reception at Buckingham Palace, and it was Ellie herself who sang a beautiful rendition of Elton John's Your Song for their first dance. This could be when Ellie fell under the organization's sensational spell.

© GTRES Online

Royal weddings are unparalleled extravaganzas. The time-stopping affairs are the affection of every bride’s eye, so it’s no surprise when couple’s attempt to recreate the magic on their own special day. Ellie Goulding took this to the next level, sprinting well beyond simply making a royal wedding inspiration pinterest or searching for a similar gown for her knot tying with Caspar Jopling on Saturday, August 31. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter went straight to the source, enlisting the planner of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Pippa Middleton and more royal’s nuptials. After all, it's good luck to have something borrowed.

