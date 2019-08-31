View 14 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Sofia Vergara's swimsuit style during her girls trip is so haute
Salma Hayek beach buddy
© @salmahayek

And just like that - August is sailing back out to sea. Before leaves crumple down and the smell of pumpkin spice infests our noses, let's celebrate the end of summer celebrity style! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest labor day weekend events, the biggest names in Hollywood looked exceptional while out and about for one last sunny hurrah. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

High Five!

It comes as no surprise that Salma Hayek makes new amigos wherever she goes. The acclaimed actress found a cute new buddy while on a beach day this week. "When you go to the beach and you fall in love with someone else’s baby!" she wrote along with a series of adorable photos. Other pictures show her blowing kisses to and even holding the tiny tot!

John Hamm
© Fred Mullane/Tennis Channel

Mad games

Mad Men's Jon Hamm and Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel were among celebs to hit up Tennis Channel’s US Open suite at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows. Thoug the pair arrived separately, they seemed to become fast friends, enjoying an entertaining match between international superstar Novak Djokovic and Denis Kudla on night five.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
© Getty Images

Life as it should be

Date night! Priyanka Chopra supported her love Nick Jonas as he celebrated his collaboration with John Varvatos at the Villa One Tequila launch party at John Varvatos Bowery on August 29 in NYC.

Nicole Kidman, Connie Britton, Sheryl Crow
© @conniebritton

Girl's adventure!

Connie Britton, Nicole Kidman, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and another friend honored their bestie Sheryl Crow this week on another amazing accomplishment. "Celebrating the beautiful @sherylcrow today and her #Threads album release!" Connie wrote along with this scenic photo of the group. "I know what a labor of love this one was and feel so joyful watching her put it out there. Also, the best to have great girlfriends to celebrate with!"

Cardi B Vegas
© Tony Tran

Okurrr

Cardi B kicked-off Labor Day weekend with a packed performance for her residency at Palms Casino Resort’s KAOS Nightclub in Vegas. The crowd went cray as she performed chart-topping hits like “Bodak Yellow” in an embellished long-sleeved bodysuit and thigh-high boots. Of course all that labor took a toll on her feet - can you blame her for going barefoot toward the end?

Nina Agdal
© Dan Nilsen Photography

Summer sips

Nina Agdal got in some final summer sips with Pura Still as she hosted Aperitivo Tuesday at Dream Midtown's PHD Terrace on August 27.

Denise Bidot jump
© Getty Images

Bandier, Bond and Beyond

Denise Bidot celebrated Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Collaboration launch at the Bandier Bond street store in NYC. The model was jumpin' in the brand's cropped tank ($72) and leggings ($110).

Jackie Cruz Americares
© Eladio Fernandez/Americares

Walking into hope

Jackie Cruz visited Tamboril Jorge Armando Martínez Municipal Hospital with Americares to spotlight the relief organization’s important work in the Dominican Republic.

“Walking into that hospital, there were a lot of strong women around and they were crazy powerful,” Jackie said. “I walked into hope. I walked into people actually leaving and smiling, not being sad that they couldn't get the help they needed. Health is the number one thing in life.”

Regina King US Open
© Fred Mullane/Tennis Channel

Spectator chic

Regina King enjoyed Tennis Channel’s US Open suite with her son at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows. The Academy Award-winner got sporty in a chic Ellesse tracksuit as she watched the showdown between international superstars Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova. Jealous? Don't worry - you can catch the US Open on Tennis Channel now thru Sept 8.

Rachel Dratch SNL
© Barry Brecheisen

Dratch was here

SNL legend Rachel Dratch lent her improv talents to the “Cottonelle Superior Clean County Fair" in celebration of National Toliet Paper Day on August 26. The funny lady got into the fall spirit by the Amazon Treasure Truck at Chicago’s Navy Pier by painting her name on a pumpkin.

Jessica Chastain It
© Getty Images

You'll float II

Jessica Chastain shone bright in an emerald ensemble by Zuhair Murad Official's Couture Fall/Winter 2019-20 collection at the It Chapter Two L.A. premiere at Regency Village Theatre. A red balloon fittingly accompanied her down the red carpet.

DJ Khaled VMAs
© Dan Nilsen for Avenue New York

After party

The buzz from MTV's star-studded VMAs surged into Avenue club in NYC as DJ Khaled hosted an official after party. The music star immediately hopped up on stage to thank everyone and then perform for the crowd alongside famous guests like French Montana and 2 Chainz.

Camila Cabello
© Getty Images

VMA Voguin'

This week launched like a moonman to space with the 2019 MTV VMAs at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Ahead of her sizzling Señorita performance with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello strutted down the VMA's red carpet in this glamorous goddess gown. The only thing to take her hot look to the next level was a new accessory:  the "Best Collaboration Award" she and Shawn waltzed home with!

Adriana Lima MTV VMAs style
© Getty Images

Poolside chic

Adriana Lima went for the "wet look" at the VMAs and, oh wow, did it make a splash! The supermodel wore a sheer green midi dress by Sally LaPointe, Christian Louboutin heels and a slicked to the side hairstyle.

