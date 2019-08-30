Ana de Armas looks unrecognizable as Marilyn Monroe

View Galleries
How Jennifer Lopez helped pave the way for Latinas in Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez walked, so other Latina actresses could run. The Hustlers star revealed in a new candid interview with Variety that she got turned down...
'The Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey breaks silence on Ariel casting backlash
Halle Bailey is speaking up after receiving backlash for being cast as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. "I feel like I'm...
Kim Kardashian hires former inmate to model her shapewear line
Kim Kardashian tapped a special person to model her new shapewear brand, Alice Marie Johnson. Over a year after the reality star helped free the...
Camila Alves shares hilarious photo of her 'one of a kind' suegra
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey’s mother are in-laws goals. The Brazilian beauty, 37, took to social media earlier this week to share a...
Camila Cabello's next big gig revealed!
Camila Cabello is making moves! The 22-year-old singer is fresh off her buzzy MTV VMAs performance with her rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes (you know,...