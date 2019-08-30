Gina Rodriguez and Eva Longoria support girl who is facing deportation with a life-threatening disease

View Galleries
Gina Rodriguez redecorates her living room on a budget and we're obsessed!
In need of some home decor inspiration? Please let Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez teach you the ways. The 35-year-old star recently revamped...
Eva Longoria directing first feature film on the creator of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos!
Eva Longoria already has her next project in the calendar! The 44-year-old star will be directing Fox Searchlight's Flamin' Hot, a biopic...
Gina Rodriguez and other Latinx stars shed light on new report about Latinxers in Hollywood
Lately we've been seeing more Latinx inclusion in Hollywood. Gina Rodriguez's latest flick Miss Bala featured a predominantly Latinx cast with...
'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' cast reveal the movie's important message
This weekend on August 9, the world will be re-introduced to a classic character every kid grew up with: Dora the Explorer. The original show centered...
Eva Longoria and Santi are #vacationgoals in latest picture
Eva Longoria and her family are currently living their best lives while vacationing in Marbella, Spain, which (lucky for us) means we'll be...