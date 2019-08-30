View 3 pics | Back to story

Gina Rodriguez and Eva Longoria support girl who is facing deportation with a life-threatening disease

...
Gina Rodriguez and Eva Longoria support girl who is facing deportation with a life-threatening disease
You're reading

Gina Rodriguez and Eva Longoria support girl who is facing deportation with a life-threatening disease

1/3
Casper Smart is ready for a baby and is 'taking applications'
Next

Casper Smart is ready for a baby and is 'taking applications'
Isabel Bueso
© Getty Images

Isabel Bueso

Isbael Bueso is facing deportation with a life-threatening disease.

Gina Rodriguez and Eva Longoria
© Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez and Eva Longoria

Gina Rodriguez and Eva Longoria have spoken out in support of Isabel. 

Justin Baldoni
© Getty Images

Justin Baldoni

Jane the Virgin actor Justin Baldoni recently told her story in his CW series My Last Days and has been vocal about her situtation on social media, urging everyone to sign a petition in the hopes that she will get to stay.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries