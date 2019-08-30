View 2 pics | Back to story

Kim Kardashian hires former inmate to model her shapewear line

...
Kim Kardashian hires former inmate to model her shapewear line
You're reading

Kim Kardashian hires former inmate to model her shapewear line

1/2
Ferdinando Valencia and Brenda Kellerman take son Tadeo to swim with dolphins
Next

Ferdinando Valencia and Brenda Kellerman take son Tadeo to swim with dolphins
Kim Kardashian hires Alice Marie Johnson to model her new shapewear line
© Getty Images

Kim Kardashian hires Alice Marie Johnson to model her new shapewear line

Kim helped free Alice from prison in 2018. Over a year later, the reality star tapped the former inmate to model for her new shapewear line.

Kim Kardashian SKIMS shapewear
© Instagram

Kim Kardashian SKIMS shapewear

The solutionwear, which launches September 10, will be available in sizes XXS - 5XL. “I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies,” Kim noted. “SKIMS Solutionwear™ is for every body.”

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries