Kim Kardashian hires former inmate to model her shapewear line

Irina Shayk enjoys Italian getaway with a special person post-Bradley Cooper split
Irina Shayk is living la dolce vita following her split from Bradley Cooper. According to The Daily Mail, the Russian beauty recently enjoyed an...
Sasha Obama is heading to the Midwest for college
Sasha Obama is a Wolverine! According to reports, the former first daughter, whose real name is Natasha, is set to begin her freshman year at the...
Kate Middleton won't be missing this big milestone like she did for Prince George
Princess Charlotte will have both her mom and dad by her side for an important, upcoming milestone. Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate...
From French to art: What Princess Charlotte will be learning at her new school
Princess Charlotte is following in her big brother Prince George’s footsteps. After wrapping up nursery school earlier this summer, Kate Middleton...
The 'personal' gift the Spanish princesses gave their grandfather at the hospital
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía did not show up empty-handed when they visited their grandfather, King Juan Carlos, at the hospital on Wednesday,...