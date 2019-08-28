'ODAAT's' Justina Machado to reunite with her 'Ugly Betty' co-star America Ferrera

View Galleries
-
Gina Rodriguez and other Latinx stars shed light on new report about Latinxers in Hollywood
Lately we've been seeing more Latinx inclusion in Hollywood. Gina Rodriguez's latest flick Miss Bala featured a predominantly Latinx cast with...
-
Señorita summer is over, Camila Cabello fall is here: see the change the songstress made
Sound the alarms because it’s officially happening! Camila Cabello’s new era is about to start. The 22-year-old teased fans via her social media...
-
Almost half of Spotify's most streamed global songs this summer were by Latinx artists
Latin music made waves this summer. So, it’s no surprise that some of the biggest artists in the genre led this summer’s hottest songs playlist....
-
Stormi Webster steals the show during her first red carpet appearance
Stormi Webster is ready for her close up! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 18-month-old daughter made her red carpet debut on Tuesday, August 27. The...
-
Jennifer Lopez on why she wanted everybody to know she was turning 50
Jennifer Lopez had no shame in celebrating her 50th birthday! The triple-threat brought in the milestone occasion the only way she knew how…with a...