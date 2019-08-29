View 3 pics | Back to story
Marc Anthony defends Puerto Rico following negative remarks about the island
Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony reacted to statements made by the U.S. President in which the latter assured Puerto Rico is one of the “most corrupt places in the world.”

Marc Anthony's social message

This was the message Marc shared on social media:

Wow Mr. whatever you are. We all just read demented tweet about my beloved Puerto Rico. Coming from a gruesome individual like you it makes perfect sense. Filled with corruption and incapable of managing a fully staffed house.”

Marc Anthony

Within only a few hours Marc’s post had already gathered thousands of likes and reactions. Although there are some who support his stance, there are others who encourage he remain neutral and away from the political environment.

