Luis Fonsi, J Balvin, Camila Cabello and more celebs support Alejandro Sanz's dreamer initiative

Luis Fonsi, dreamer
© @LuisFonsi

Luis Fonsi, dreamer

Alejandro Sanz has landed in the U.S. to kick of his La Gira tour and with that he is creating a new movement in support of Dreamers – undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. at a young age and have lived their entire lives stateside. Many A-listers are getting behind La Tortura singer’s Dreamers initiative which can easily be supported by means of a t-shirt. Ricky Martin, Camila Cabello and J Balvin are a few of the Latinx celebs who have shared selfies wearing the charitable and comfy-looking tops.

The all-black shirts come in an array of styles including the classic t-shirt style, long sleeves, sleeveless and racerback tank tops and are available to purchase for the budget-friendly price of $26.99. Each of the shirts features #Dreamers written across the front with the letter A written upside down and encircled.

Funds from the shirts will help the Ascend Educational Fund which provides funds for their education, the Dream Big Nevada DACA renewal fund and the Immigrants Rising's that provides subsidies to undocumented entrepreneurs who work to create positive social change.

Scroll through the gallery to see how celebs are supporting Alejandro’s movement, and if you’re looking to be part of the initiative, you can purchase a top at CharityStars.com/Alejandro.

 

Luis Fonsi

The Puerto Rican singer shared a photo wearing the classic style tee. Next to it he wrote, "Every great dream begins with a DREAMER. Don’t let anyone threaten your dreams or make you feel like you don’t belong.”

Ricky Martin
© ricky_martin

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin supported the Spanish singer by posting a selfie where he looks completely chill and relaxed. He wrote, "I'm joining my friend Alejandro on this great initiative to support the Dreamers in the US. Because #WeAllDream. We all belong. We are all one. And EVERYONE matters.”

Camila Cabello
© camila_cabello

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello

The Señorita singer didn’t fall behind as she also supported Dreamers. On her stories Camila shared a selfie and wrote, “I’m joining my friend @alejandrosanz on the initiative to support the #Dreamers in the US!!!” She continued, “Because they are kids just like us just trying to do the best they can in this world.”

Ricardo Montaner
© ricardomontaner

Ricardo Montaner

Ricardo Montaner

The Venezuelan-Argentine singer did his part and supported the cause with a snap that he captioned with, “Alejandro asked me to call your attention, in his name and those of #dreamers… I also join this beautiful campaign.”

J Balvin
© jbalvin

J Balvin

J Balvin

Colombiano J Balvin didn’t hesitate in purchasing a t-shirt and a coffee to go. The Con Altura singer shared a stylish pic wearing an all-black ensemble and standing next to a food truck. “A good coffee and a good cause CharityStars.com/Alejandro #WeallDream.”

India Martinez
© india_martinez_oficial

India Martinez

India Martinez

The Spanish singer took part in the movement with a pic showcasing her support (and her flawless skin!).

Paty Cantu
© patycantu

Paty Cantu

Paty Cantu

The Mexican singer shared a radiant, fresh-faced selfie simulating a polaroid. “I think, then exist. I dream, then live. All dreams are important. And we can do more than by supporting with words. We can support with actions,” she wrote.

Ana Lorena
© analorenasm

Ana Lorena

Ana Lorena

The Mexican-American actress proudly supports Alejandro with a stunning photo she captioned with, “I like people that don’t just stand still in moments of unease or discomfort. I like the kind of people who actually do something for change. That’s why I’ve joined @alejandrosanz, the #DreamerTeam and the Dreamers in standing together to fight for this cause.” 

Alejandro Sanz
© alejandrosanz

Alejandro Sanz

Alejandro Sanz

Of course, Alejandro himself also took to social media to share how he wears the charitable shirt by posting his own smiling pic. “I wear the t-shirt of dreams fulfilled, and you? #DREAMERS #DreamerTeam #WeAllDream

