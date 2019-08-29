Almost half of Spotify's most streamed global songs this summer were by Latinx artists

View Galleries
Latinxers owned the night at the MTV VMAS
Latinxers were in the house representing nuestra cultura in full at the MTV VMAs! The night was filled with spectacular moments from some of our...
EXCLUSIVE: CNCO talks the 'surprises' they have in store for the VMAs
CNCO is ready for everything that is coming their way. The Latin-American boyband is celebrating their latest single, Ya Tu Sabes, and their upcoming...
Maluma reveals what happened after that infamous kiss with a dancer at the VMAs
Maluma is ready to kiss and tell! The 25-year-old’s MTV Video Music Awards wasn’t just memorable because it was the first time he performed his...
J Balvin has all eyes on him: Find out his latest accomplishment
The world can’t keep their eyes off of J Balvin, literally. The Colombian trap rapper has reached a new milestone in his career as the most viewed...
J Balvin and Bad Bunny take the stage to kick off a series of inspiring concerts in Texas
J Balvin and Bad Bunny took the stage for a great cause! The Que Pretendes singers headlined day one of the Univision Uforia Latino Mix live concert...