Edith Gonzalez's husband Lorenzo Lazo marks his first birthday without her

Edith Gonzalez and Lorenzo Lazo

Lorenzo Lazo adored Edith González. His wife died on June 13 after a long battle against cancer. Since then, the widower has found solace in books and travel.

Lorenzo Lazo´s first birthday alone

Edith González´s widower spent his 66th birthday in the UK, visiting England and Scotland. In this image, he stands in the famous Highgate Cemetery in London.

Lorenzo Lazo, Edith González´s widower

To mark his birthday, Lorenzo shared a video of the beautiful Dochart River in Perthshire, Scotland. 

Lorenzo Lazo and his friends in the UK

During his stay in the UK, Lorenzo visited Buckingham Palace with some good friends. 

Lorenzo Lazo´s old London flat

"Bay window of my first apartment in London," he wrote alongside this picture on social media. 

Lorenzo Lazo finds solace in books

Levels of Life by Julian Barnes was a gift of Mexican journalist Ana Paula Ordorica. The book, described a chronicle of the journey after losing a loved one, has served as inspiration for Lorenzo

