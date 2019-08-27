Jennifer Lopez on why she wanted everybody to know she was turning 50

View Galleries
Singer, dancer and actress: How Jennifer Lopez defined the term 'triple threat'
You can’t spell triple-threat without Jennifer Lopez. Singer, dancer, actress and more! The 50-year-old star's career has stood the test of time...
Salma Hayek's 'Monarca' gets premiere date and hot new trailer
Salma Hayek has one more project to add to her résumé. The Mexican beauty revealed that she is producing the upcoming Netflix drama, Monarca....
J Balvin has all eyes on him: Find out his latest accomplishment
The world can’t keep their eyes off of J Balvin, literally. The Colombian trap rapper has reached a new milestone in his career as the most viewed...
Demi Lovato is making her return to acting with new Netflix comedy
Lights, camera, action! Demi Lovato is making her way back into the acting world. The Tell Me You Love Me singer has officially signed on to join Will...