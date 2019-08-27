View 3 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez on why she wanted everybody to know she was turning 50

...
Jennifer Lopez on why she wanted everybody to know she was turning 50
You're reading

Jennifer Lopez on why she wanted everybody to know she was turning 50

1/3
Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod head back to school for Parent Teacher Day
Next

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod head back to school for Parent Teacher Day
Jennifer Lopez birthday suit
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez birthday suit

Jennifer Lopez had no shame celebrating her 50th birthday with a massive tour.

Jennifer Lopez It's My Party tour
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez It's My Party tour

"But for me it was important as a woman to do that. To let people, know that you don’t get to write women off at a certain point in their life you don’t get to write people off." 

Jennifer Lopez Limitless
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Limitless

The World of Dance star took the concert to over 30 cities in the U.S. and overseas. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries