View 4 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira make Forbes' highest-paid women in music list – see how much they made

...
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira make Forbes' highest-paid women in music list – see how much they made
You're reading

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira make Forbes' highest-paid women in music list – see how much they made

1/4
Here is where Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's wedding plans currently stand
Next

Here is where Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's wedding plans currently stand
Jennifer Lopez forbes
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez forbes

Jennifer Lopez is one of the 10 women who ranked on Forbes' Highest-Paid Women in Music list. The Dinero singer earned $43 million. 

Shakira Forbes
© Getty Images

Shakira Forbes

Shakira earned $35 million. 

Beyoncé highest paid women in music
© Getty Images

Beyoncé highest paid women in music

Beyoncé ranked number two on the list earning $81 million.

Taylor Swift Forbes
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift Forbes

Taylor Swift earned the number one spot, making $185 million. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries