Gina Rodriguez and other Latinx stars shed light on new report about Latinxers in Hollywood

View Galleries
Eva Longoria directing first feature film on the creator of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos!
Eva Longoria already has her next project in the calendar! The 44-year-old star will be directing Fox Searchlight's Flamin' Hot, a biopic...
'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' cast reveal the movie's important message
This weekend on August 9, the world will be re-introduced to a classic character every kid grew up with: Dora the Explorer. The original show centered...
Eva Longoria and Santi are #vacationgoals in latest picture
Eva Longoria and her family are currently living their best lives while vacationing in Marbella, Spain, which (lucky for us) means we'll be...
Emotional Eva Longoria cradles baby as she hears mother's story at Tijuana Border Crossing
Mexico brightened on Saturday, March 9 as a dreamy team of Hollywood’s brightest stars arrived in Tijuana. Joined by leaders of the Families Belong...
A-Rod gave JLo surprising strip club tips that made it onto 'Hustlers'
Jennifer Lopez is starring in the highly-anticipated flick Hustlers (out on September 13!) alongside other leading ladies, including Lili Reinhart,...