Miley Cyrus is huge fan of this latest trend: high fashion logos

Miley Cyrus shows off a Dior-printed bikini
Miley Cyrus shows off a Dior-printed bikini

The celeb joins the trend that turns iconic brand logos into focal points of any look this season, even on the beach. 

Necklaces are another way to wear logomania
Necklaces are another way to wear logomania

To raise an attire from casual to chic, the artist uses fine jewlery pieces, especially Chanel's vintage and metallized ones which create a never boring statement. 

Accessories with logos stay trendy this season
Accessories with logos stay trendy this season

In order to stand out on the Glastonbury stage, the performer combines hat, belt, and multiple necklaces with acknowledged brands' monograms and icons.

Miley Cyrus wears logos even in her hair
Miley Cyrus wears logos even in her hair

Another way to wear the trend is with hair accessories, just like the fashionista. They are small but keep their undeniable visual appeal. Ideal for glamorous nights. 

Miley has chosen to wear logos even in her stiletto sandals
Miley has chosen to wear logos even in her stiletto sandals

Logomania invades shoes as well, and with initials! Not only in buckles but also in pump or sandal hills. This is one of the favorite options that now are seen in street style and that will reign throughout autumn. 

Mini-bags come with printed names and monograms
Mini-bags come with printed names and monograms

This season, bags and other accessories become the focal point of any outfit; and in the foreground we can see logos, brand names, initials, and classic monograms.

