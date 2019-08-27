View 3 pics | Back to story

Eva Longoria directing first feature film on the creator of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos!

Eva Longoria directing first feature film on the creator of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos!
Eva Longoria directing first feature film on the creator of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos!

Eva Longoria Cheetos movie
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria Cheetos movie

Eva Longoria is set to direct Flamin' Hot, a biopic about Robert Montanez, the creator of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Eva Longoria
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria

The movie will tell the true story of Robert, a son of immigrant, who rose from humble beginnings to become a successful businessman. 

Eva Longoria cheetos movie
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria cheetos movie

This is the first time Eva Longoria will direct a feature film.

