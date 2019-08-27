Eva Longoria directing first feature film on the creator of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos!

View Galleries
-
Gina Rodriguez and other Latinx stars shed light on new report about Latinxers in Hollywood
Lately we've been seeing more Latinx inclusion in Hollywood. Gina Rodriguez's latest flick Miss Bala featured a predominantly Latinx cast with...
-
'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' cast reveal the movie's important message
This weekend on August 9, the world will be re-introduced to a classic character every kid grew up with: Dora the Explorer. The original show centered...
-
Eva Longoria and Santi are #vacationgoals in latest picture
Eva Longoria and her family are currently living their best lives while vacationing in Marbella, Spain, which (lucky for us) means we'll be...
-
Ana de Armas, Natalia Reyes and more Latina actresses at CinemaCon 2019
-
A-Rod gave JLo surprising strip club tips that made it onto 'Hustlers'
Jennifer Lopez is starring in the highly-anticipated flick Hustlers (out on September 13!) alongside other leading ladies, including Lili Reinhart,...