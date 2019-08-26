View 6 pics | Back to story

'And the moonperson goes to...' See full list of MTV VMAs winners

'And the moonperson goes to...' See full list of MTV VMAs winners
'And the moonperson goes to...' See full list of MTV VMAs winners

How Jennifer Lopez helped pave the way for Latinas in Hollywood
How Jennifer Lopez helped pave the way for Latinas in Hollywood
Billie Eilish, MTV VMAs
© Getty Images

Billie Eilish, MTV VMAs

Tonight was one for the books. The MTV VMAs, hosted at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, was full of unforgettable surprises, show stopping performances and memorable speeches. Some moonperson wins we expected and others caught us from left field, nonetheless we are incredibly happy for all the winners (and the nominees as well, that’s an honor in of itself).

We’ve had a year filled with complete and total hits from artists like Bad Bunny, J Balvin, the Jonas Brothers and Shamila (aka Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes). Congrats to all the winners of tonight’s most anticipated event! See a recap of the full list of tonight’s winners below:

 

Push Artist of the Year - Billie Eilish

Rosalía
© Getty Images

Rosalía

Best Latin - ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El GuinchoCon Altura

Taylor Swift, Todrick Hall
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Todrick Hall

Video for Good - Taylor SwiftYou Need to Calm Down

Missy Elliot
© Getty Images

Missy Elliot

MTV Video Vanguard Award - Missy Elliot

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
© Getty Images

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Song of the YearLil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road (Remix)

Jonas Brothers, MTV VMAs
© Getty Images

Jonas Brothers, MTV VMAs

Best Pop - Jonas BrothersSucker

