How Jennifer Lopez helped pave the way for Latinas in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez talks impact of Selena on Latinas in Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez talks impact of Selena on Latinas in Hollywood

The mom of two landed her breakout role at age 26 starring in the 1997 biopic film Selena. The movie marked the first time a Latina actress earned $1 million. “I was too young and didn’t know what the hell was going on,” Jennifer confessed. “It was great they offered me a million dollars. I feel like everyone was making a statement.”

Jennifer Lopez has come a long way since earning her first paycheck at age ten. “I used to sweep the hair at a beauty salon and clean the sinks,” she revealed. “I just wanted my $10, to go do whatever I wanted with. And it was such a great feeling.”

