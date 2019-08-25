View 11 pics | Celebrities

The hottest looks at the 2019 MTV VMAS

...
The hottest looks at the 2019 MTV VMAS
You're reading

The hottest looks at the 2019 MTV VMAS

1/11
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes bring the PDA to the stage during Señorita performance
Next

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes bring the PDA to the stage during Señorita performance
lizzo
© Getty Images

lizzo

The MTV VMAs always features crazy red carpet looks, and this year is no different. All the A-listers touched down in Newark, New Jersey with extra fab styles. From Lizzo and her statement-making dress to the Hadid sisters wearing nude-colored (and matching!) ensembles, these are the sexiest red carpet outfits! 

 

Lizzo

Alright, Lizzo is the QUEEN with this red hot strapless and sequined dress. Also, peep the word "Siren" written across her gorgeous gown.

Bella and Gigi Hadid
© Getty Images

Bella and Gigi Hadid

Gigi and Bella Hadid

The supermodel sisters wowed in nude-colored outfits. Gigi wore a corset paired with silky pants, while her younger sister opted for a two piece.

Adriana Lima
© Getty Images

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima

The supermodel went for the "wet look" and wore a sheer green midi dress with her hair slicked to the side.

Camila Cabello
© Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello

The Havana songstress wore a white mini dress with a long train.

Kiana Lede
© Getty Images

Kiana Lede

Kiana Lede

A strapless pink mini dress is cute, but add a feathered one-sided shoulder piece, and it's fab!

Mariahlynn
© Getty Images

Mariahlynn

 Mariahlynn

The singer wore a black dress with sultry cutouts.

halsey
© Getty Images

halsey

Halsey

Halsey wore a sheer, orange gown with her tattoos on display.

Keke Palmer
© Getty Images

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer

The Hustlers actress wore a gorgeous yellow gown with 90s gold telephone as an accessory.

Tammy Hembrow
© Getty Images

Tammy Hembrow

Tammy Hembrow

One of the sexiest looks was a two-piece silver ensemble. 

Alyson Stoner
© Getty Images

Alyson Stoner

Alyson Stoner

The actress/dancer wore a sultry shiny gold mini dress with a plunging neckline.

Normani
© Getty Images

Normani

Normani

The former Fifth Harmony member wore a rainbow-colored gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries