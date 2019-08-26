Kelly Ripa and this royal couple dropped their kids off at NYU

View Galleries
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are emotional over daughter starting college
Kelly Ripa is feeling sentimental about her daughter Lola starting college. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to social media on Thursday, August...
Lola Consuelos wore this revealing dress to prom and mom Kelly Ripa has an opinion
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola, looked stunning for her prom back in June. The 17-year-old opted for a custom emerald green gown...
Crown Princess Marie-Chantal curates the perfect holiday guide with royal-approved gifts
First look at Crown Princess Marie-Chantal's new childrenswear collection
As summer dwindles and children return to school, it's time to switch out your little princesses and princes' seasonal clothing — and what...
Angelina Jolie is like every mom as she drops son Maddox off at college
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is a college student—and a long way from home now! In pictures published by People magazine,...