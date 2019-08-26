View 4 pics | Back to story

Kelly Ripa and this royal couple dropped their kids off at NYU

...
Kelly Ripa and this royal couple dropped their kids off at NYU
You're reading

Kelly Ripa and this royal couple dropped their kids off at NYU

1/4
Iconic! Salma Hayek kisses her A-list 'childhood crush'
Next

Iconic! Salma Hayek kisses her A-list 'childhood crush'
Kelly Ripa and this royal couple dropped their college bound kids off at NYU
© Instagram

Kelly Ripa and this royal couple dropped their college bound kids off at NYU

Kelly Ripa dropped her daughter Lola Consuelos off at NYU on August 25.
Kelly Ripa and this royal couple dropped their college bound kids off at NYU
© Instagram

Kelly Ripa and this royal couple dropped their college bound kids off at NYU

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece's son Prince Achileas is also a freshman at the university.

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos' daughter is attending college with this Prince
© Instagram

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos' daughter is attending college with this Prince

The Crown Princess shared a photo of her son's dorm room.

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos' daughter is attending college with this Prince
© Instagram

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos' daughter is attending college with this Prince

Doting dad Pavlos proudly posted a picture of himself with Achileas on campus.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries