...
Iconic! Salma Hayek kisses her A-list 'childhood crush'

© Getty Images

Salma Hayek attended this year's D23 expo in California.

© @salmahayek

While teasing fans for her upcoming Marvel flick The Eternals, the actress met up with her "childhood crush" R2D2. 

© Getty Images

She also shared details about her role as Ajak, a superhuman being within the Marvel cinematic and comic book universe’s upcoming film The Eternals.

© Getty Images

Starring alongside Game of Thrones veterans Richard Madden (Ikaris) and Kit Harington (Black Knight) as well as Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma's character will be a sort of leader of the group.

