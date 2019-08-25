Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes bring the PDA to the stage during Señorita performance

View Galleries
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to appear at the 2019 MTV VMAs together
It´s official. Summer's hottest couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will perform their superhit Señorita together at the 2019 MTV Video Music...
MTV VMAs 2019: J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello and more stars taking the stage
There’s an official LatinX takeover coming to the stage at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards! Some of the biggest names in Latin music are set to...
Camila Cabello pens special message to Shawn Mendes after PDA-filled night at his bday party
Shawn Mendes received special birthday wishes (and kisses) from someone very special. The In My Blood singer celebrated his 21st birthday on Thursday,...
Camila Cabello reveals the key to her new music: 'I fell in love and just opened up'
Love has inspired Camila Cabello’s approach to music. The Havana songstress – who is working on her sophomore album – shared how she’s gone...
Camila Cabello on her bond with Shawn Mendes and the beauty of growing up together
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes no doubt share a special chemistry in their Señorita video, but off-screen the duo’s relationship is much stronger....