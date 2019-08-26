View 3 pics | Back to story

EXCLUSIVE: CNCO talks the 'surprises' they have in store for the VMAs

EXCLUSIVE: CNCO talks the 'surprises' they have in store for the VMAs
EXCLUSIVE: CNCO talks the 'surprises' they have in store for the VMAs

CNCO VMAs
© @cncomusic

CNCO VMAs

CNCO is nominated for two MTV VMAs (Best Group, Push Artist) and will take the stage during the pre-show. 

CNCO En Vivo concert
© Billboard/Pepsi

CNCO En Vivo concert

CNCO is currently headlining the three-city Billboard and Pepsi En Vivo concert series.

CNCO group member names
© @cncomusic

CNCO group member names

The group is made up of Joel Pimentel, Christopher Vélez, Erick Colon, Zabdiel de Jesús and Richard Camacho.

