From Jennifer Lopez to Cardi B, 'Hustlers' photocall fashion look by look

'Hustlers' movie reveals first poster with JLo, Cardi B and more leading ladies
On September 13, the world will finally get to witness Hustlers, the movie that stars basically every A-lister. Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart...
Who will play Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's new series: our top picks
Cardi B's long, sleek ponytail is Ariana Grande-approved - see the pics!
Ariana Grande’s long, luscious ponytail has become a trend of its own. So much so that every time we see someone rocking the high pony look, we...
Cardi B talks her financial struggles as she grills Bernie Sanders in a nail salon
Cardi B is getting political for her latest collaboration. The Motorsport rapper sat down with Democratic hopeful Bernie Sanders for an informative...
Anitta finally meets her 'soulmate' Cardi B – what could they be up to?
It’s happening – Cardi B and Anitta are finally making music together. The Brazilian songstress took to her social media to share a picture of her...