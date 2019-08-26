View 5 pics | Celebrities

From Jennifer Lopez to Cardi B, 'Hustlers' photocall fashion look by look

Jennifer Lopez´s new movie Hustlers will land in theaters on September 13, but while we wait to snatch up our tickets, the Bronx diva joined her fellow castmates on Sunday night for a special photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel in L.A. The movie, based on a true story, features JLo as Ramona leader of a team of professional exotic dancers who are all determined to swindle their powerful Wall Street clients. And what a squad Ramona has! Along with Jennifer Lopez,  we´ll see Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu, Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, Scream's Keke Palmer and last but certainly not least, the one and only Cardi B – all together on the big screen. 

And as they hit the red carpet together for the first time, we're examining their fashion choices up close. Scroll through the photo gallery for a look-by-look style breakdown!

 

Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the Block was sizzling – and covered up! – in a maroon leather look. Jennifer nailed the smart-chic vibe with this dress and beret-style hat by Zimmerman. Golden high-heels by Casadei and jewelry from Establishment and Graziela Gems completed the cool less-is-more ensemble. 

Cardi B

Seen in a photo she shared on social media before the junket, the Money singer showed off her fashion choice, a figure-hugging vintage psychedelic-print dress by Jean-Paul Gaultier. Cardi, a former stripper herself, makes her highly-anticipated movie debut in Hustlers.

The Puerto Rican star wore Bantu knots in a dark blue shade to complement her dress and showcased a striking pair of sunglasses by Fendi and gold earrings by Lynn Ban. 

 

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star plays stripper Annabelle, a role miles away from Betty Cooper, her character in the popular teen series. For the red carpet, Lili wore a red halter dress by one of Meghan Markle´s favorite designers, Roland Mouret. Finishing the look were high-heeled sandals in a cream tone.

A band completed by Constance Wu and Keke Palmer

"Love these girls so much. Excited to share this with you all!",  wrote Constance Wu on her social media along with this picture. The actress, second from right, channeled Clueless in a yellow check Alessandra Rich suit. Keke Palmer, far left, meanwhile, took a walk on the wild side in a green animal-print dress by Laneus. Both simply perfect for a night of magic... and fashion. 

 

