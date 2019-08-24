J Balvin shares an emotional message for ex-girlfriend María Osorio

View Galleries
10 artists bringing Latin flavor to Coachella 2019
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to appear at the 2019 MTV VMAs together
It´s official. Summer's hottest couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will perform their superhit Señorita together at the 2019 MTV Video Music...
Inside J Balvin and Bad Bunny's special MTV VMAs performance
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes aren’t the only dazzling duo to look out for at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards this week. HOLA! USA can exclusively...
J Balvin has all eyes on him: Find out his latest accomplishment
The world can’t keep their eyes off of J Balvin, literally. The Colombian trap rapper has reached a new milestone in his career as the most viewed...
Chef J Balvin is at it again and surprises fans in NY with this morning treat
J Balvin is at it again and is showing us a new set of culinary skills: feeding the beautiful people of the bustling city of New York. The Mi Gente...