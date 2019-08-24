View 4 pics | Back to story
J Balvin shares an emotional message for ex-girlfriend María Osorio

J Balvin emotional message to ex
The beautiful birthday message that J Balvin dedicated to his ex-girlfriend has more than one million likes. Maluma was one of the celebs approving his pal´s sweet words. 

Even though the singer and María are not together anymore, they are still very present in each other´s lives. 

What a throwback! J Balvin shared this throwback picture showing himself with María in their teens along with his emotional message.

María is the woman that almost got J Balvin to say "I do", unfortunately, they decided to end their relationship before this happened. 

