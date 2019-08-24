View 10 pics | Celebrities

All of the most iconic and memorable MTV VMAs moments since 1984

Madonna, 1984 MTV VMAs
The MTV Video Music Awards are upon us, and we are itching to see what iconic and memorable moments will he happening on August 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. So far we know that Latinx stars like J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Camila Cabello will be taking to the stage to show everyone how Latinos bring the heat. Over the years, the VMAs has proven to be a stage of full of surprises and extra memorable moments: from the late and great Michael Jackson accepting an imaginary award to that infamous performance by Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera (or anything Lady Gaga has done, to be honest). 

With it’s history of ‘firsts’ we are sure to be kept on the edge of our seats in anticipation for the night’s twists and turns. Check out some of the most memorable moments that have happened thus far. 

 

Madonna performs Like a Virgin - 1984

This was the year and the performance that set the tone of the award show for years to come. Madonna took the stage in the inaugural show and proved to everyone why she was truly a pop culture icon.

 

Britney Spears performs Oops I Did It Again - 2000

Oh, Brit Brit. Britney Spears showed everyone with this live performance that one, she has incredible showmanship, and two, that she was no longer the girl next door.  

Britney Spears and her pal - 2001

Britney delivered yet another pop culture pantheon worthy performance with a close friend of hers for her I’m A Slave 4 U act.

Kanye West has a few words - 2009

During Taylor Swift’s winning speech, Kayne decides that he wants to share a few cringe-worthy words with the celebrity filled audience. #StandWithTaylor

 

Beyoncé introduces us to Blue Ivy - 2011

Because anything Queen Bey does is show stopping. #AzulCanYouHearMe

*NSYNC takes the stage - 2013

This moment made any late 80s and 90s boy band lover’s heart flutter. *NSYNC took the stage to perform a short melody of their hits. The teenage girls in our hearts were elated about seeing Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick take the stage once more.

Kanye West and T. Swift say their peace - 2015

Or so we thought...

 

Beyoncé passed Madonna’s VMA count - 2016

Beyoncé deserves all the awards (Kanye would agree).

Pink’s speech about daughter Willow - 2017

Pink really is one of the best people ever and she further proved it with a speech for her Video Vanguard Award. She recounted how her daughter came up to her one day feeling a little less than special and the sage advice that she shared with her. Here’s an excerpt: 

 

But then I said, ‘You know, I really want to know why you feel this way about yourself.’ And she said, ‘Well I look like a boy,’ and I said, ‘Well what do you think I look like?’ And she said, ‘Well you’re beautiful.’ And I was like, ‘Well, thanks. But when people make fun of me, that’s what they use. They say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I have too many opinions, my body is too strong. So, baby girl. We don’t change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.’”

Jennifer Lopez's Video Vanguard Performance -  2018

There is no doubt that when JLo hits the stage, you are sure to get a stellar performance. Her Video Vanguard Performance was no different. This was all the year we got to experience her beau Alex Rodriguez fangirl over her like the rest of us.

 

