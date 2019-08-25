Inside J Balvin and Bad Bunny's special MTV VMAs performance

View Galleries
J Balvin and Bad Bunny take the stage to kick off a series of inspiring concerts in Texas
J Balvin and Bad Bunny took the stage for a great cause! The Que Pretendes singers headlined day one of the Univision Uforia Latino Mix live concert...
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to appear at the 2019 MTV VMAs together
It´s official. Summer's hottest couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will perform their superhit Señorita together at the 2019 MTV Video Music...
All of the most iconic and memorable MTV VMAs moments since 1984
MTV VMAs 2019: J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello and more stars taking the stage
There’s an official LatinX takeover coming to the stage at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards! Some of the biggest names in Latin music are set to...
J Balvin has all eyes on him: Find out his latest accomplishment
The world can’t keep their eyes off of J Balvin, literally. The Colombian trap rapper has reached a new milestone in his career as the most viewed...