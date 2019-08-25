View 3 pics | Back to story

Inside J Balvin and Bad Bunny's special MTV VMAs performance

EXCLUSIVE

...
Inside J Balvin and Bad Bunny's special MTV VMAs performance
You're reading

Inside J Balvin and Bad Bunny's special MTV VMAs performance

1/3
Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and more stars feel the magic at D23
Next

Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and more stars feel the magic at D23
MTV VMAs J Balvin and Bad Bunny
© John Shearer

MTV VMAs J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes aren’t the only dazzling duo to look out for at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. HOLA! USA can exclusively confirm that when the annual show sparkles onto television on Monday, August 26, J Balvin and Bad Bunny will take to the stage together. The Latin music stars are slated to perform their single Qué Pretendes, the leading tune on their long-awaited LP, Oasis.

J Balvin and Bad Bunny MTV VMAs
© Getty Images

J Balvin and Bad Bunny MTV VMAs

The Colombian and Puerto Rican hitmakers had previously been confirmed as being among the night’s star-studded lineup, sending fans into a rousing guessing game of what they'd do. Fresh off performances in Texas, many wondered if the duo would perform one of the songs from their album Oasis on the major platform and they were right on the money!

MTV VMAS J Balvin and Bad Bunny
© Getty Images

MTV VMAS J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is nominated for Latin Video, while Balvin is up for awards in the Latin Video, Dance Video and Choreography category.

The 2019 MTV VMAs will air LIVE on Monday, August 26 at 8pm from Newark, New Jersey. Stay tuned to HOLA! USA (and all of our channels) for coverage and behind-the-scenes action from the spectacular awards ceremony!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries