JLo was surprisingly nervous to do THIS on 'Hustlers' movie: 'I was so terrible at it'

View Galleries
-
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are brining fit-spiration in the form of an app
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are now going to give you fit-spiration outside of social media. The couple announced that they have partnered with...
-
Heat up your workout with Jennifer Lopez's ‘booty-lifting’ and ‘tummy-tucking’ fitness style!
Jennifer Lopez may have taken her workout indoors to escape the hot L.A. weather over the weekend, but it looks like the heat followed her inside. The...
-
JLo takes her A-Rod fandom to new heights in adorable pic!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are each other’s biggest fans. It’s as clear as JLo’s crystal Met Gala headdress that the pair have nothing...
-
JLo and A-Rod's long distance relationship just got steamy
Long distance relationships are tough waters to navigate, but if any couple can do it, we’re confident in the loved-up ship that is Jennifer Lopez...
-
JLo and A-Rod got each other the best (and most steamy) gifts ever this week
What do you do when you’re one of the most famous couples on the planet and you share a birthday week? You go big, of course. Jennifer Lopez and...