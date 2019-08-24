Karol G is showered with hundreds of red roses for this special milestone

View Galleries
Karol G shares why she isn't in a rush to get married to fiancé Anuel AA
Karol G is still in the celebratory phases of her engagement. The China singer said “yes” to her boyfriend and collaborator Anuel AA, earlier this...
Becky G has a major hometown dream come true
This is what dreams are made of and Becky G is taking it all in. On August 23, the HOLA! USA cover girl accomplished something she had always wanted...
What our favorite Latinx celebs are doing to celebrate the end of summer
Queen Maxima shines as one of fashion's royal trendsetting Queens
Is Karol G leaving music to become an astronaut?
Karol G took to social media to share a lyric from her hit single Ocean, and who would have thought she’d be getting an invitation to join NASA’s...