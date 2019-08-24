View 5 pics | Back to story
Karol G is showered with hundreds of red roses for this special milestone

Karol G is showered with hundreds of red roses for this special milestone
Karol G is showered with hundreds of red roses for this special milestone

Karol G and Anuel AA
© @karolg

Karol G and Anuel AA

Karol G is on cloud nine right now and we couldn’t be happier for her! The Colombian beauty and her Puerto Rican fiancé, Anuel AA, just recently celebrated their one year anniversary in the biggest way on August 23.

Karol G
© @karolg

Karol G

The Ocean singer shared several photos of the surprise that su amor gave her: a room full of red rose petals and heart-shaped balloons. 

Karol G
© @karolg

Karol G

As any girl would, Karol was elated and wanted to share the romantic gesture with the world. In the snapshots, you can see the rose petals covered every inch of the room that they were in and how there were celebratory balloons at every turn.

Karol G
© @karolg

Karol G

One photo showed a table covered in rose petals with faux candles (because romance without fire safety is not romance at all) which spelled out ‘first anniversary.’ Cue the swooning.  

Karol G and Anuel AA
© @karolg

Karol G and Anuel AA

Earlier this year, the two Latinx sensations got engaged, but Karol has made it a point to let everyone know that they are in no rush to walk down the aisle to say their “I Dos.” And although she doesn’t have any specific details planned out, she shared that she wants everything to be stress free and natural. The pair first made their public appearance at this year’s Latin Billboard Awards sending fans (who had been rumoring about their relationship) into a frenzy.

