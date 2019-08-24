JLo takes her A-Rod fandom to new heights in adorable pic!

View 3 pics | Back to story

...
Jennifer Lopez took her love for Alex to new heights! While all cozied up on their private jet’s bed, the superstar repped an official Alex Rodriguez Yankees pillow, featuring his number 13. Even in slumber, the powerhouse Latina stylishly supports her love, who was on his way to serve as a sports commentator for the YES Network.

At this point, it’s nearly impossible to tally up all the ways the engaged couple have supported each other. They both frequently cheer each other on in massive stadiums - while JLo performs and Alex provides game commentary.

Jennifer even found a way to honor her special guy during a tour stop in Miami. In commemoration of his July birthday, she wheeled out a custom Yankees-themed cake, which had his old number 13 prominently displayed and led the whole crowd in a booming rendition of Happy Birthday along with their blended foursome of kids - Emme, Max, Tashi and Ella. Surely performing in their town of Miami during that time was certainly no coincidence.

