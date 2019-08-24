JLo takes her A-Rod fandom to new heights in adorable pic!

View Galleries
-
JLo and A-Rod's long distance relationship just got steamy
Long distance relationships are tough waters to navigate, but if any couple can do it, we’re confident in the loved-up ship that is Jennifer Lopez...
-
JLo and A-Rod got each other the best (and most steamy) gifts ever this week
What do you do when you’re one of the most famous couples on the planet and you share a birthday week? You go big, of course. Jennifer Lopez and...
-
Jennifer Lopez reunites with Alex Rodriguez and gives him the 'best gift'
Reunited and it sounds so good. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are back together after a few weeks apart. The MLB superstar and his fiancé spent...
-
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas copied J.Lo and A-Rod in the most glamorous way
Look out, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez – there’s another A-list couple on the rise. While J-Rod is no doubt the reigning “it” couple,...
-
Your heart will melt over Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's magical midnight escape in Italy
The glittering Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy played host to one of the world’s most illustrious couples this past week: J-Rod. Instagram was ablaze...