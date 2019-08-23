View 3 pics | Back to story

Taylor Swift addresses her mom's battle with cancer in new heartbreaking song

...
Taylor Swift addresses her mom's battle with cancer in new heartbreaking song
You're reading

Taylor Swift addresses her mom's battle with cancer in new heartbreaking song

1/3
El Secreto de Selena: See all the red carpet pics from the series premiere
Next

El Secreto de Selena: See all the red carpet pics from the series premiere
Taylor Swift 'Soon You'll Get Better'
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift 'Soon You'll Get Better'

Taylor Swift's seventh album Lover has finally dropped.

Taylor Swift and Andrea Swift
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Andrea Swift

One of the tracks titled Soon You'll Get Better talks about the singer's experience in dealing with her mother's cancer diagnosis. 

taylor-swift-andrea-swift-song
© Getty Images

taylor-swift-andrea-swift-song

She previously opened up about her experience with the illness in her family. “My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs," she wrote in a personal essay for Elle. "I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.” 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries