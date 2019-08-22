View 9 pics | Back to story
Colombian model Daniela López Osorio talks her life behind the dazzling runways

Colombian model Daniela López Osorio talks her life behind the dazzling runways
Colombian model Daniela López Osorio talks her life behind the dazzling runways

Daniela López Osorio is featured in HOLA! USA's Fashion + Music issue.

The Colombian stunner was discovered when she was 17 at a Forever 21 store. 

Since then, she's walked countless runways and worked with big brands, including Victoria's Secret and Revolve.

The 25-year-old model is also extremely close to her family and has a positive outlook on life. “Smile at least once a day and be a shining light wherever you are,” she says. “Nothing works as a better tool than kindness.”

She also has a passion for all things fashion. 

Getting to work as a model has opened many doors for her.

During her interview with HOLA! USA, Daniela opened up about her love of music and going to concerts. 

The 25-year-old model currently lives in New York.

She also knows how to relax after a show: “I come home and light a candle; there’s something so relaxing about it. Then, I take off my makeup, hot shower or bath, face mask, and TV time!”  

