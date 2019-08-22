Britney Spears receives support from boyfriend after posting about loneliness and trust issues

View Galleries
The Cambridges take economy flight to visit 'Gan Gan' Queen Elizabeth
Off to Gan Gan’s! As summer slowly comes to a close, the Cambridge children are spending time in Scotland with their great-grandmother, Queen...
Angelina Jolie is like every mom as she drops son Maddox off at college
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is a college student—and a long way from home now! In pictures published by People magazine,...
Meghan Markle's BFF has had 'enough' with Duchess' 'undeserved hate and abuse'
Meghan’s Markle’s best friend has her back. Jessica Mulroney defended her royal pal against “racists bullies” in a note posted to social media...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's secret celebrity visits revealed
Mindy Kaling and daughter Katherine have stylish twinning moment in rare new pic
Like mother, like daughter. Mindy Kaling had a sparkling twinning moment with her little girl Katherine. The Four Weddings and a Funeral executive...