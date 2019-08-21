View 3 pics | Back to story

Karol G shares why she isn't in a rush to get married to fiancé Anuel AA

Karol G opened up about her and Anuel AA's wedding plans. 

The Colombian beauty shared that she doesn't have a date for her ceremony, but wants something intimate and family oriented. 

Karol said that she wants to have food, family and her groom at her wedding. 

