Karol G shares why she isn't in a rush to get married to fiancé Anuel AA

Jennifer Lopez reunites with Alex Rodriguez and gives him the 'best gift'
Reunited and it sounds so good. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are back together after a few weeks apart. The MLB superstar and his fiancé spent...
Camila Cabello pens special message to Shawn Mendes after PDA-filled night at his bday party
Shawn Mendes received special birthday wishes (and kisses) from someone very special. The In My Blood singer celebrated his 21st birthday on Thursday,...
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd end their relationship, again – find out why
It’s over (again) for Bella Hadid and The Weeknd. The supermodel and the I Can’t Feel My Face singer have ended their relationship one year after...
Chris Hemsworth shows his funny side during Elsa Pataky's b-day celebration
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth got cheeky for the actress’ birthday celebrations in Spain. Elsa, who turned 43-years-old on July 18, celebrated...
Camila Cabello on her bond with Shawn Mendes and the beauty of growing up together
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes no doubt share a special chemistry in their Señorita video, but off-screen the duo’s relationship is much stronger....