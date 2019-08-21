Demi Lovato is making her return to acting with new Netflix comedy

View Galleries
Rosalía and Ozuna get hot and heavy in the 'Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi' music video
The moment the fans have been waiting for has finally arrived! Rosalía and Ozuna dropped their first duet, Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi on Thursday, August 15,...
Cardi B talks her financial struggles as she grills Bernie Sanders in a nail salon
Cardi B is getting political for her latest collaboration. The Motorsport rapper sat down with Democratic hopeful Bernie Sanders for an informative...
Anitta finally meets her 'soulmate' Cardi B – what could they be up to?
It’s happening – Cardi B and Anitta are finally making music together. The Brazilian songstress took to her social media to share a picture of her...
MTV VMAs 2019: J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello and more stars taking the stage
There’s an official LatinX takeover coming to the stage at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards! Some of the biggest names in Latin music are set to...
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are the hosts of 'The Morning Show'
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell are the morning trio you didn’t know you needed in your life. The A-list stars are set to take...