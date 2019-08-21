View 5 pics | Celebrities

5 fast facts about Christian Serratos, the actress set to play Selena in upcoming Netflix series

5 fast facts about Christian Serratos, the actress set to play Selena in upcoming Netflix series
5 fast facts about Christian Serratos, the actress set to play Selena in upcoming Netflix series

Is Christian Serratos Netflix´s Selena Quintanilla?
Christian Serratos Twilight
Selena Quintanilla fans, rejoice! This week it was announced that actress Christian Serratos is in talks to play the late Tejano singer in the new Netflix series produced by Selena's family. According to reports, the actress is still in negotions due to scheduling conflicts with The Walking Dead's 10th season where she plays Rosita Espinosa.

Still, it's very likely the 28-year-old star will take on the role in the series described as a "coming of age drama" and follows Selena from a small town singer to an international star through a reported two seasons.

While we wait for more news on the highly-anticipated show, we're taking a deep dive into the star who will possibly (most likely!) bring Selena back to life on the screen.

 

She starred alongside Kristen Stewart and Anna Kendrick in Twilight

The actress, who is of Mexican and Italian descent, played Angela Weber in the popular series. She was originally up for Anna Kendrick's role, but was asked to read for the other character. She said, "reading the books, I fell totally in love with Angela. So when they said I was going to have the opportunity to audition for Angela, I really took advantage." 

Christian Serratos Figure Skating
She almost went to the Olympics for Figure Skating

Christian started skating at age three and went on to practice the sport until she was 10. "My coaches were talking about the Olympics and it was really crazy. Now, I just do it for fun," she said.

Christian Serratos boyfriend
She's married to a rockstar

Christian and David Boyd (lead singer of alternative rock band New Politics) tied the knot in 2014 and have been gifting us sweet pics like this on social media since then. 

Christian Serratos daughter
The pair welcomed a baby girl together

In 2017, the actress gave birth to a baby girl. She occasionally posts pictures of her daughter, but never showing her face too much. She has yet to reveal her name, but she does adorably call her "muñequita."

Christian Serratos Peta
She's an animal activist

Throughout the years, the actress has starred in several PETA campaigns to promote a vegan lifestyle. She's even posed naked and told her fans, "I'd rather go naked than wear fur."

