Marc Anthony's son Ryan Muñiz just turned 16 – see his life in pictures

marc anthony and dayanara torres' son Ryan
marc anthony and dayanara torres' son Ryan

Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres´ youngest son Ryan Muñiz turns sweet 16

Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres´s youngest son together reached the special age on August 16, leaving behind his childhood years and evolving into a sophisticated young man.

Ryan, who is a talented amateur photographer, is his famous dad´s mini-me, as this picture shows. 

The photo, taken during brother Cristian´s graduation on June 14, not only shows how much Ryan looks like Marc, but also that he is already taller than dad, something we thought was impossible not too long ago!

Marc and Dayanara´s younger son is currently attending secondary school, and even though he likes to keep a low profile, his parents share images from time to time that allow fans and followers to see how much he´s grown.

Marc Anthony's son Ryan as baby
Marc Anthony's son Ryan as baby

Adorable beginnings

Ryan´s parents were no longer together when he was baptized, but Marc and Dayanara reunited for the occasion. Two days before his first birthday, he was christened in Santa Agatha´s church in Miami, during a lovely ceremony conducted by Father Ricky Gerena, who also married his parents in Puerto Rico in 2002. 

Dayanara Torres´ son Ryan cutest moments
Dayanara Torres´ son Ryan cutest moments

Devoted mom Dayanara

Although Dayanara respects her kids' privacy and does not share the details on their private celebrations, she does pay tribute to them every year on their birthdays by posting collages showing off their sweetest childhood moments. For Ryan's 16th, she shared compiled a post of Ryan on horseback, playing baseball, and in general, having the time of his life! 

 

RELATED: Dayanara Torres´mom, best friend and biggest ally in her fight against cancer

Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres´son Ryan and Cristian
Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres´son Ryan and Cristian

The Muñiz brothers' bond

The age gap between Ryan and older brother Cristian is just 3 years, which was great for the kids growing up since they were best friends from minute one. Nowadays, they are inseparable and enjoy each other´s company, especially if the plan involves watching a Star Wars movie. They are megafans of George Lucas´ famous saga. 

Ryan and Cristian Muñiz
Ryan and Cristian Muñiz

Cristian, Ryan´s 'big bro' and role model

Younger brothers always look up to their big 'bros' with admiration and respect. This is also true in Ryan and Cristian´s case. Marc Anthony´s boys support each other, and Ryan is as proud of his brother´s achievements as of his own. 

Marc Anthony´s number one fan ryan
Marc Anthony´s number one fan ryan

Marc Anthony´s number one fan

Although Ryan is a discreet young man and prefers to stay away from the spotlight, in 2016 he had teh chance to be Marc Anthony´s red carpet buddy at the Latin Grammys. The Vivir mi Vida singer received the Person of the Year Award that year and Ryan was immensely proud. 

 

RELATED: Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres together again for their son´s graduation

Dayanara Torres´ children
Dayanara Torres´ children

Ryan and Cristian, a blessing for Dayanara

Beauty queen Dayanara feels extremely lucky fto have her sons in her life, especially during the challenging times. Marc Anthony´s ex-wife is fighting against cancer and finds her biggest support in both her own mother, and her children. 

"They are my reasons for being grateful. Thanks for my kids, thanks for every day I have them by my side, I feel so lucky for being able to love them and guide them, " said the ex-Miss Universe about her precious boys. 

Ryan Muñiz graduation
Ryan Muñiz graduation

Congrats, Ryan!

Marc and Dayanara are so proud of their kids – just take a look at their social media! When Ryan graduated from Woodland Hills Middle School, his mom posted this picture posing happily with her son. 

Ryan Muñiz, taller than dad Marc Anthony
Ryan Muñiz, taller than dad Marc Anthony

Not a little kid anymore!

Ohhhh, the teenage years... That period of your life when you leave behind childhood and start acting (and looking) like a grown-up! Thanks to Ryan´s parents, we have witnessed how he has transformed from the cutest baby to a handsome young man who is taller than mom... and dad!

Marc Anthony´s son Ryan is a young little man
Marc Anthony´s son Ryan is a young little man

Like father, like son

Both Ryan and Cristian have inherited the charm of their famous dad. Fun and extroverted, it´s easy to see in the images their parents share how they like to joke with each other and have a good time. The two young men are also responsible teens who are mom and dad's biggest joy.

 

RELATED: Marc Anthony reveals how he makes the most of the time with his kids

