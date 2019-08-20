View 3 pics | Back to story

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones pose for epic family photo with Kirk Douglas

© Instagram

Kirk Douglas posed for a rare photo with four generations of his family.

© Instagram

Michael and Catherine joined the actor's granddaughter Lua and oldest son Cameron in the picture.

Kirk Douglas joins family for epic group photo
© Instagram

Kirk Douglas joins family for epic group photo

Kirk appeared to be in good spirits smiling for a photo with his granddaughter Kelsey Douglas.

