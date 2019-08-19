Anitta fan girls after Mariah Carey reaches out to her – see what she said

View Galleries
-
Anitta finally meets her 'soulmate' Cardi B – what could they be up to?
It’s happening – Cardi B and Anitta are finally making music together. The Brazilian songstress took to her social media to share a picture of her...
-
Eva Longoria gets hilariously 'photobummed' while showing off red swimsuit
Eva Longoria had a weekend at the pool with a side of…body. The Grand Hotel actress took to her social media to share a hilarious photo featuring...
-
Demi Lovato says goodbye to 26 with edgy new photo
Demi Lovato is ready to start a new chapter. The Tell Me You Love Me songstress took to her social media to celebrate the occasion. “Last day as 26...
-
Find out how 'Suits' finally addressed Meghan Markle's absence
Fans of Suits finally know how things are going for Meghan Markle’s character. Thursday night’s episode saw the Duchess of Sussex’s onscreen...
-
Eva Longoria speaks out against hate, encourages everyone to choose 'humanity'
Eva Longoria is speaking out about the importance of being vocal against hate. The Grand Hotel producer was one of the many LatinX entertainers who...