Shakira's dance workout is fueled by this surprising treat

Shakira's dance workout is fueled by this surprising treat
Shakira's dance workout is fueled by this surprising treat

© @theannakaiser

Shakira and her personal trainer Anna Kaiser are hitting the gym again.

© @shakira

The two ladies enjoyed a cup of Colombian coffee before starting their workout session.

© @shakira

Anna has worked with Shakira for nine years. 

© Getty Images

According to the celebrity trainer, Shakira loves to incorporate a little of everything. "She loves to mix it up and go out and play sports like tennis, squash, and paddleboarding," she told Shape Magazine. "One session might consist of a ballet combo and barre exercises, then kickboxing and sports training, hip-hop, or Pilates."

