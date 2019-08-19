View 2 pics | Back to story

Dascha Polanco tells us how she became the body positive queen she is today

The actress' son recently snapped a photo of her fearlessly showing off her “ripples” in an untouched picture. The image garnered praise from Dascha’s social media followers, as well as fellow Hollywood stars. “Honestly I hesitated so much to post that picture because I hadn’t worked out in such a long time,” she confessed.
Dascha Polanco talks body confidence, message for women

When the Netflix star first started in the industry, she was admittedly “self-conscious.” “I was very careful about what would they think of me if they knew what was going," Dascha explained.

