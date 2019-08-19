View 9 pics | Celebrities

Edith Gonzalez´s daughter Constanza celebrates her Quinceañera surrounded by family - all the photos

constanza creel quinceanera party
© pauvelascodc

constanza creel quinceanera party

A special day for a special 'Quinceañera'

Constanza Creel celebrated her 15th birthday on Saturday, August 18. Edith Gonzalez´s daughter officially became a 'quinceañera' surrounded by her closest family and loved ones. Although her late mom dreamt of a big party with gala dresses and chambelanes for her beloved Cons, the 15-year-old preferred an intimate celebration, and of course, the Creels made their best to respect her wishes and show her all their love and support. 

As her uncle Victor Manuel explained during a TV interview, it was still very early for Constanza to want a big celebration. Her mom, Mexican actress Edith Gonzalez, died on June 13, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Constanza, who was very close to her mamá had to face the toughest moment of her young life.

Cons, as her family affectionately calls her, has counted on the support of all the people who adore her, and they all wanted to share such a special day with her. Paulina Velasco, wife of Constanza´s dad Santiago Creel, posted some images giving us glimpses of the lovely celebration. Happy birthday, Cons!

constanza creel quinceanera menu
© pauvelascodc

constanza creel quinceanera menu

An (almost) grown-up table

The first picture Paulina shared showed an elegant table decoration in gold, green and blue as well as slices of cake waiting for the 'cumpleañera'. "Let´s start the family celebration. Pau Creel cooked, Mirandita was in charge of deco, and daddy made the coffee," Santiago´s wife wrote on her post, "Happy birthday Cons, I love you with all my heart."

edith gonzalez daughter quinceanera party
© pauvelascodc

edith gonzalez daughter quinceanera party

A failed surprise... in a beautiful room!

Constanza´s family wanted to surprise her by decorating her room with birthday balloons in silver and blue, matching the stylish decor of the teen´s bedroom. Unfortunately, as Paulina jokingly explained, Edith´s daughter caught them in the act!

 

RELATED: Edith González´s custody revealed after mother´s passing

edith gonzalez daughter quinceanera card
© pauvelascodc

edith gonzalez daughter quinceanera card

A loving celebration

What´s a birthday party without cards? Of course Cons received a LOT of greetings. That said, the most special (and most colorful), were the notes sent by her six-year-old and nine-year-old sisters, Miranda and Paulina, daughters of Santiago Creel and Paulina Velasco. 

edith gonzalez daughter birthday card
© pauvelascodc

edith gonzalez daughter birthday card

For Cons, whatever it takes

"Up since early in the morning to finish all preps!", wrote Constanza´s stepmom on her social media. "Happy birthday," and "Make a wish," were some of the messages her little sisters wrote on the envelopes. 

constanza creel quinceanera birthday message
© pauvelascodc

constanza creel quinceanera birthday message

Sweet messages

"Cons, I love you so much, I hope we are always together," wrote one of the birthday girl's sisters. The card was also decorated with cute drawings showing the three siblings together.

constanza creel quinceanera cake
© pauvelascodc

constanza creel quinceanera cake

Make a wish!

And of course... the cake!! Edith´s daughter blew the fifteen candles of this amazing dessert with pecans and candied cherries on top. 

 

RELATED: A look back at Edith Gonzalez´s and daughter Contanza close relationship

edith gonzalez daughter constanza family trip
© pauvelascodc

edith gonzalez daughter constanza family trip

New family memories

To mark such a special date, Paulina also shared some beautiful pictures of Cons´ best moments with the family. All dressed in their snow gear, the Creels posed, ready to hit the slopes!

constanza creel quinceanera family trip
© pauvelascodc

constanza creel quinceanera family trip

Unconditional love

"Brave, strong, unique, big-hearted. Always with you, my love. I adore you, yesterday, today and forever," Santiago´s wife wrote along with the pictures showing the immense love she and the rest of the family feel for Cons. After her mother´s passing and some speculation by the media, it was Santiago Creel, Constanza´s biological father, who was granted custody of her after Edith's death. And by the looks of it, the Creels are completely determined to make the teenager smile again.

