Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova: Inside their 18-year love story

A long-lasting love story

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are one of the most stable and discreet celebrity couples in show biz. Their love of privacy has ensured that they stay away from the spotlight, nurturing their relationship with the least public pressure possible. After almost 20 years together they are still going strong and when we do get a peek at their life, it's clear the two are more in love than ever. 

The Spanish singer and the Russian tennis player met in 2001 when she starred in Enrique´s hit music video Escape. But the case of love at first sight was just the beginning of their beautiful love story... scroll through to see the major milestones of their long-lasting romance. 

No Escape for Enrique

After massive hits such as Bailamos and Hero, Enrique Iglesias was at the peak of his career when he released his fifth album, Escape. Dave Meyers, the director of the first single´s music video, also titled Escape, invited tennis star Anna Kournikova to appear in it.  "She´s independent, she´s beautiful, she´s funny," Enrique would say later about the stunning athlete.

A meeting of stars

Before meeting Anna, Enrique was one of the most popular singers in the world. A global Latino heartthrob who had embarked on four world tours, he had millions of fans in every continent.

By the time she met Enrique, Anna also knew what fame implied. She had started her tennis career when she was just 15, and, apart from being one of the sport's most sought-after players, racking up contracts with exclusive brands, her gorgeous looks also landed her on the cover of major magazines. The tennis beauty announced her retirement when she was just 22, two years after meeting Enrique. 

 Instant attraction

When the Escape video, shot in Long Beach, California, was released, the press went wild over the palpable chemistry between Enrique and Anna, who raised the temperatures with their steamy scenes. Was there a new couple alert? 

They immediately became one of the most-wanted celebrity duos, with photographers competing to get a snap of the pair together.

Their first outing as a couple

Enrique and Anna confirmed their relationship when they attended the 2002 MTV Awards as a couple. Smiling and holding hands, they posed on the red carpet for the first time. 

Very soon after that, they decided to live together, choosing an exclusive property in Miami, where Enrique was already living, as their base. 

 

No wedding... for now

Even though Enrique and Anna have been going strong for eighteen years, there are no wedding plans in the future. 

"When you have been with someone for such a long time, I don´t think a wedding is going to make a difference," said the singer during an interview for CBS´ Sunday Morning show back in 2011. "It won´t make us happier."  In the same interview, Anna added, "Marriage is not a priority for me, however, I am really looking forward to having children."

Double baby joy

Enrique and Anna's twins Nicholas and Lucy were born on December 16th, 2017. Being as private as they are, Anna´s pregnancy went unnoticed by the media pretty much until the babies arrived.

Once the little ones were a month old, their famous parents used social media to introduce them to their fans. Since then, the couple has regularly updated their followers with adorable pictures and videos of the toddlers. 

 

Nicholas and Lucy, social media stars

Although Enrique and Anna have kept their private life away from the spotlight with great results for their relationship, they keep their fans happy by sharing Nicholas and Lucy's sweetest moments online. The twins´ videos have been liked and played by millions and the twins are becoming true social media stars.

All about familia

The secret of Enrique and Anna´s success is simple: spending as much time together as a family as they can. 

One of their favorite hobbies that they can all do together is sailing on their yacht. And of course their dogs Max and Jack, the family dogs, also join in their adventures. 

The golden rule

The Spanish singer, with a two-decade career behind him, has sold more than 170 million records worldwide. Even while on tour, he always finds the time to be with his family. "I´m fortunate enough at this time of my career that I can pick my schedule," Enrique told the British press, "and make sure that I´m not away from the house more than two weeks in a row."

 

