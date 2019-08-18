View 12 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Why Dascha Polanco signed 'Querida Familia Latina' letter, plus her fears for her family in US
Why Dascha Polanco signed 'Querida Familia Latina' letter, plus her fears for her family in US
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
© @arod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

August is sizzling and so are these celebs! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood never fail to look exceptional while out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

I love you a latte

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stole some much needed quiet time together over the weekend. The power pair had a secluded getaway together at their Hamptons home (which Alex called "paradise") to celebrate JLo's final U.S. tour stop. Don't you wish you had a photographer to capture your morning coffee cuteness?

hailey baldwin
© @haileybieber

hailey baldwin

Making friends

"Lemurs everywhere please," Hailey Bieber wrote along with this adorably sunny snap from her and Justin's summer vacation.

Ricky Martin
© @rickymartin

Ricky Martin

Under the weather

We all have sick days, some are just set in more glamorous homes than others. Ricky Martin fought the flu this week, giving fans a glimpse of his day resting.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend family
© Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend family

Family Matters

Quay Australia hosted a launch event in celebration of their latest collaboration with Chrissy Teigen at The London in West Hollywood on Thursday, August 15. Woman-of-the-hour Chrissy, who showed up in a stunning yellow short romper, had the support of her adorable family: John Legend, Luna, and Miles, on the big night.

Christina Millian baby
© Ron Mateo/Universal Studios Hollywood

Christina Millian baby

Boy, oh boy!

Christina Millian paraded her growing baby bump (and boyfriend Matt Pokora) around Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, August 15. "Family day @Unistudios!" she wrote. "Had to Cool down and get on all the rides. (I had to watch and take pics..) in the end I had the most fun of them all in the #DespicableMe Water Playground!" She added that: "boys FOR SURE carry different from girls!"

Tina Fey
© Getty Images

Tina Fey

So fetch

Resident nice girl Tina Fey traveled back to her home state of Pennsylvania for a Mean Girls conversation about her cautionary tales' Broadway adaptation on August 14 in Philadelphia.

Jaime Foxx and Sylvester Stallone
© Getty Images

Jaime Foxx and Sylvester Stallone

Daddy-daughter duos

Hollywood staples Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone supported their daughters Corinne Foxx and Sistine Rose Stallone at the L.A. premiere of their film 47 Meters Down Uncaged at Regency Village Theatre on August 13 in Westwood, California. The foursome was all smiles as they joked around on the red carpet.

Kate Hudson
© @katehudson

Kate Hudson

Lazy day

Taking time to pull back and recharge with your loved ones is far more important than the marathon of glitzy affairs out. Kate Hudson shared a sweet selfie of her and husband Danny Fujikawa doing just that with their 10-month-old daughter Rani.

Roselyn Sanchez
© GC Images

Roselyn Sanchez

Purple promenade

Roselyn Sanchez spotted the spotters as she made her way inside the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio on August 13 in L.A.

Gigi Hadid nyc style
© GC Images

Gigi Hadid nyc style

Street style

Gigi Hadid was the leader of her squad as she spent a girl's day out in the chic Soho neighborhood of NYC on August 14. Donning a casual gray tee and jorts ensemble, the model and her friends escaped the heat at healthy eatery Broken Coconut.

Brad Pitt
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt

Where's Brad?

It should be no surprise to see Brad Pitt surrounded by a swarm of fans. The movie star greeted supporters ahead of the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere at Toreo Parque Central in Mexico City on August 12.

Where'd You Go Bernadette 
© Kristina Bumphre

Where'd You Go Bernadette 

Where'd You Go, Cate Blanchett?

A-lister Cate Blanchett celebrated her new film Where'd You Go Bernadette at the Metrograph Theater in NYC. Her co-stars Billy Crudup, Emma Nelson, Zoe Chao, Troian Bellisario, director Richard Linklater, novelist Maria Semple, producer Ginger Sledge, and co-writers Holly Gent and Vince Palmo stepped out for the special screening as well.

