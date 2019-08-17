View 3 pics | Back to story

Why Dascha Polanco signed 'Querida Familia Latina' letter, plus her fears for her family in US

Why Dascha Polanco signed 'Querida Familia Latina' letter, plus her fears for her family in US
Why Dascha Polanco signed 'Querida Familia Latina' letter, plus her fears for her family in US

Dascha Polanco is just one of over 200 Latinx leaders who signed the “Querida Familia Latina” letter.

While celebrating National Rum Month with the Bacardi Limited Premium Rum Portfolio on Friday, August 16, the Orange Is the New Black star candidly spoke to HOLA! USA about how the open letter came to fruition, and why it was important for her name to be attached to it.

“I was like of course I will support [the letter]. I’m always about supporting,” Dascha said. “Although we are going through hard times, I think it’s important for us to move forward, and how we’re going to move forward as a community is uniting.”

